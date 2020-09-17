Kangana Ranaut, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher Lead Celebrities In Wishing PM

PM Modi's birthday: Celebrities wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday

PM Modi's 70th Birthday: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Virat Kohli and Chetan Bhagat were some of the first celebrities to greet Mr Modi. Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher posted videos with birthday messages for PM Modi on Twitter. Chetan Bhagat put a picture with the Prime Minister and wished him.

Kangana Ranaut, in her message for PM Modi said, many on social media make derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister but "crores of common people who are not on social media love and respect you and are praying for your long life on your birthday."

"Dear Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi Ji best wishes on you birthday. May god give you a long and healthy life so that you the lead the country the way you are doing now". Mr Kher praised PM Modi for reaching out to all sections of the society in India and abroad. He too mentioned about people who criticise the Prime Minister and said, "it is a great learning to see how you handle them with such patience and love...". Mr Kher ended his message for the PM with "God give you all the happiness in the world."

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! ???????? #HappyBirthdayPMModipic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wrote on Twitter: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji."

Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi@PMOIndia ???????? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2020

Writer Chetan Bhagat posted a picture with PM Modi and wished the PM "Happy Birthday."

Wishes poured in for PM Modi from top dignitaries across the world, President Kovind, the Vice President, Union ministers and leaders across the political spectrum.