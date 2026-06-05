PM Modi's 12-year Tenure "Phenomenal Victory": Pawan Kalyan To NDTV

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has recalled his early admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was convinced one day he would lead the country.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the actor-politician reflected on his relationship with the Prime Minister and mentioned the circumstances that first drew him to the BJP leader.

Kalyan, the Jana Sena Party chief, also reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to PM Modi, pledging to stand by him “through thick and thin.”

Speaking about his association with PM Modi, Kalyan said the respect stems from years of observing his political journey. Kalyan recalled that while growing up, his father often spoke about the need for a strong national leader who could inspire people across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

According to Kalyan, the search for a leader capable of uniting the country led him to closely follow Modi's work as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Kalyan said a particular speech delivered by Modi near the India-Pakistan border during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister left a lasting impression on him.

Watching PM Modi's address during an Independence Day event convinced Kalyan that he possessed the qualities needed to lead the country. “That particular moment, I think, I felt, this man is the future of our country and we need him. ..Why? the reason? I said, this man speaks from the bottom of his heart and he doesn't mince his words. I feel he says what he means," he said.

The Jana Sena chief revealed that after launching his own political party, he sought a meeting with PM Modi. This interaction took place before Modi was officially declared the BJP's prime ministerial candidate.



During the meeting, Kalyan told Modi that he believed he would become the country's Prime Minister and assured him of his support in strengthening his leadership.

Kalyan said, “And I feel through thick and thin, I would like to stand by him and the country needs him." He highlighted decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts to strengthen border security as examples of PM Modi's political resolve.

Praising PM Modi's tenure, Kalyan described his twelve years at the national level as a "phenomenal victory". He argued that no other Prime Minister in recent decades has been able to connect with ordinary citizens across India's diverse landscape in the way Modi has.

“The way he connects, whether he sits in Delhi, whether he goes anywhere, the way he touches the remote parts of India, no matter which language you speak, which culture you follow, but the connect with him is amazing. No other Prime Minister had ever touched such kind of connect with people,” he added.