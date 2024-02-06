King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer, PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery

PM Modi wished King Charles a speedy recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished a speedy recovery to King Charles, who has been diagnosed with cancer. "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III," he said in a post on X.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer following his recent hospital procedure for a benign prostate enlargement, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Monday.

The 75-year-old king was coronated last year after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace has said that during a recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, "a separate issue of concern was noted".

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said, without elaborating on the type of cancer or how advanced it was.

The palace said the king "remains wholly positive" and "looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible".

He had been advised by doctors to postpone public duties, although he would continue to "undertake state business and official paperwork as usual", the palace added.

The shock announcement has sparked messages of support, with Charles's estranged son Prince Harry saying he had spoken with his father and would visit him soon, news agency AFP reported.

Harry, the younger of Charles's two sons with the late Princess Diana, who now lives in California with his wife Meghan, plans to travel to see the king in the UK over the coming days, a source close to the prince said.