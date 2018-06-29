PM Modi Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee At AIIMS For The Third Time

PM Modi visited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has been in hospital since June 11 (File)

This is the third time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the former Prime Minister, who was admitted to the country's premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.



PM Modi was at the AIIMS today where he laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing and also inaugurated a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.



The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.



