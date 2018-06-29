PM Modi Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee At AIIMS For The Third Time

He also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2018 14:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee At AIIMS For The Third Time

PM Modi visited former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who has been in hospital since June 11 (File)

New Delhi: 

This is the third time Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the former Prime Minister, who was admitted to the country's premier hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

PM Modi was at the AIIMS today where he laid the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing and also inaugurated a super speciality and an emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.

According to a source at AIIMS, PM Modi, after the event, visited ex-Prime Minister Vajpayee for around 10-15 minutes.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiAtal Bihari VajpayeeAIIMS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................