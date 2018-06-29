PM Modi Visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee At AIIMS, Inaugurates New Block

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Ageing at the medical center

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS in Delhi today to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He also laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Ageing at the medical center which will be built in a year and a half at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated a tunnel connecting the main building to its trauma facility. The one-km long motorable tunnel will facilitate the transfer of the patients and their relatives, doctors, instruments and medicine between All India Institutes of Medical Sciences or AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre.

After laying the foundation stone, PM Modi claimed his government has proposed and approved more numbers of AIIMS in the past four years than there had been in the last 70 years.

"We want to provide the best healthcare to our people at the lowest possible cost. We have proposed and approved more numbers of AIIMS than it was done in the past 70 years," PM Modi said.

The Centre with 200-bed capacity will provide the older population with multi-speciality healthcare. He also inaugurated a 300-bed Powergrid Vishram Sadan at AIIMS.

At Safdarjung Hospital, PM Modi inaugurated a 555-bed super-speciality block and a 500-bed emergency block. "Over Rs 1,300 crore was spend on the Safdarjung Hospital to make it technologically advance," he said.