PM Modi To Visit Varanasi, Kedarnath On October 24-25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Varanasi and Kedarnath on October 24-25, with industrial, public and development-related engagements likely to feature on his itinerary.

According to the proposed schedule, the Prime Minister is expected to visit Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, before travelling to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate a factory in the Sevapuri area and attend programmes connected with the city's development.

An Indian Air Force aerial display, titled "Wings Over Ganges", is being held over the Ganga at Namo Ghat on October 22, 24 and 25. PM Modi is expected to attend the air show at Namo Ghat on October 25. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to be present.

The aerial display will showcase the capabilities of the Indian Air Force, with reports saying aircraft including Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas fighter jets, besides the Surya Kiran aerobatic and Sarang helicopter display teams, will feature in the event.

CM Adityanath had recently inspected the arrangements for the air show. He also directed officials to ensure tight security during his recent visit to Varanasi.

The Varanasi police are in full alert mode to manage VIP movement and the crowd of lakhs of people during the air show.

As per the proposed itinerary provided, the Prime Minister will also travel to Kedarnath in Uttarakhand and review the progress of the Kedarnath Corridor development project on October 25. He is expected to take stock of ongoing infrastructure and development works in and around the Himalayan pilgrimage centre.

The Kedarnath visit is expected to focus on the progress of works aimed at improving infrastructure and facilities in the pilgrimage town.

The two-day programme will combine development and public engagements in Uttar Pradesh with a review of infrastructure works at one of Uttarakhand's most prominent pilgrimage centres.

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