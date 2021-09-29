PM Modi To Likely Visit Uttarakhand In October Ahead Of Polls Next Year: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be accompanied by Union Health Minister, sources said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand in the first week of October and inaugurate government projects, sources said today. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on October 7 and is likely to also go to Kedarnath, they added.

"Several projects are scheduled for inauguration including an oxygen plant, airport-related infrastructure projects, and those related to infrastructure at AIIMS, Rishikesh. He is also likely to visit Kedarnath," said a senior BJP leader from the state.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia is likely to accompany the Prime Minister, the sources said. The programme is tentative and will be confirmed in the next few days, they said.

"The people of Uttrakhand like Prime Minister and his presence wins hearts. Launching various projects ahead of the polls will send the right message to the people who are aware of the development being done by the BJP government at the Centre and in the states," the leader added.

Uttarakhand is scheduled to go for polls early next year. The state has seen two chief ministers change in the past few months. The BJP hopes to beat any anti-incumbency against the state government.