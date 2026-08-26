PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and young people from across India on Thursday through the Khelo India Dialogue, a nationwide programme that places sports, youth leadership and civic participation at the centre of the government's outreach efforts ahead of National Sports Day.

The interaction, organised by Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat), will be held through video conferencing at 11 am and is expected to connect with students from two colleges in every district across states and Union Territories.

The programme comes as the government seeks to deepen its engagement with young Indians and encourage greater participation in sports, fitness and nation building. Officials say the initiative is intended to create a direct platform where students can share ideas and suggestions on the future of sports and youth development in the country.

A major segment of the event will be the "Yuva Samvaad", during which participants will discuss issues ranging from sports infrastructure and coaching facilities to leadership, volunteering and social responsibility.

According to officials, discussions will focus on improving access to sports facilities, strengthening coaching and sports science support systems, identifying talent for long term athlete development and preparing India for future Olympic ambitions, including the 2036 Games.

Youth leadership is also expected to feature prominently, with conversations around volunteering, governance platforms and the role of young citizens in India's development journey.

The programme will additionally spotlight the fight against substance abuse. Participants will discuss how sports and community engagement can be used to strengthen the government's anti drug awareness efforts and expand the "Nasha Mukt Yuva" campaign among young people.

The outreach comes at a time when the government has increased direct engagement with students through initiatives such as the "One Day One University" programme. Political outreach towards first time voters and Gen Z has also intensified in recent months.

The interaction follows a period of student discontent in parts of the country over examination related controversies and paper leak allegations, making youth engagement a key focus area.

Following the national event, local discussions involving students, MY Bharat volunteers, athletes and public representatives will be held across districts. Participants are also expected to interact with leading Indian sportspersons and medal winners.

Officials say the exercise is aimed at ensuring that the voices of young Indians play a larger role in shaping conversations around the country's sporting future and broader development agenda.