Education Minister Joshi Reviews Implementation Of Prime Minister's Free Online Coaching Initiative

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officials to review implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to provide free online coaching to youth preparing for competitive examinations. Modi had made the announcement during his Independence Day speech last Saturday.

Joshi said on X that the meeting with the officials of the Department of Higher Education focused on "building a robust national platform that makes high-quality learning content, expert guidance and structured preparation accessible to students across the country".

The prime minister had announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families.

"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," Modi said in his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day.

"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.

The prime minister said he assures these families that they can save "thousands of crores of rupees" spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them.

"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," Modi said.

The country last month witnessed a strong mobilisation of youth over the NEET-UG paper leak and other education reforms, including ways to tackle the coaching menace.

The "Sansad Chalo" (March to Parliament) campaign, led by CJP, on July 20 saw widespread protests, bringing the concerns of youth into sharper focus.

By the end of the days-long agitation, the government was forced to concede the protesters' key demand, the resignation of then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.