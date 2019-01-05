PM Modi To Inaugurate Multiple Projects In Jharkhand, Odisha Today

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate irrigation projects in Jharkhand. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visit Jharkhand and Odisha today to inaugurate various development projects, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday.

In Jharkhand, PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark foundation-laying for revival of North Koel (Mandal Dam) project and Kanhar stone pipeline irrigation system. He will inaugurate the collective 'e-griha pravesh' of 25,000 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing and address a public gathering

"Prime Minister will then reach Baripada, Odisha, where he will dedicate to the nation the Balasore-Haldia-Durgapur section of LPG pipeline project of IOCL and the Balasore multi-modal logistic park," the statement added.

PM Modi will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work for the development and conservation of Rasika Ray temple at ancient fort, Haripurgarh. He will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of various national highway projects and inaugurate six passport seva kendras.

The Prime Minster will also flag off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahar and address a public gathering at Baripada.