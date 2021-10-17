PM Modi To Inaugurate International Airport In UP's Kushinagar On October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20.

Notably, Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana.

Ambassadors of various countries will participate in this ceremony. A special delegation from Sri Lanka will also mark its presence at the inauguration ceremony.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a review meeting regarding the arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the international airport in Kushinagar district.

"The International Airport at Kushinagar, the Mahaparinirvana site of Tathagata Gautam Buddha, will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 20. Ambassadors of various countries are to participate in this ceremony of international importance. A special delegation is also arriving from Sri Lanka. Keeping in line with 'Atithi Devo Bhava', necessary preparations should be made for the grand welcome of foreign guests," reads Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement.

During the review meeting, Adityanath gave instructions to officials to complete all the preparations on time and said that all efforts should be ensured to make this programme historic.

He had said that cleanliness should be ensured in the inauguration ceremony and all the officers should work to make the ceremony successful.

In another visit to Uttar Pradesh later this month, Prime Minister Modi will launch seven medical colleges in seven districts from Siddharthnagar on October 25.

"The Prime Minister is to inaugurate new medical colleges in seven districts of the state from Siddharthnagar district on October 25. This will be an important step in the course of the development of medical infrastructure in the state. All the preparations regarding the event should be completed in time. Along with Siddharthnagar, programmes should be organized in the remaining six districts," reads the CMO statement.