PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extension In Noida Tomorrow

The completely elevated section with six stations Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City will connect Noida with the national capital

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 20:18 IST
PM Modi will inaugurate the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on March 9, the officials said on Friday.

The completely elevated section with six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City -- will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

"The prime minster is slated to inaugurate the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section tomorrow from a rally in Greater Noida. Services will begin the same day at 4 pm," a senior DMRC official said.

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety S K Pathak had recently accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 6.675-km Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line, which was inspected on Monday, the official said.

Once the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section becomes operational, the extended corridor will also bring the Blue Line close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

The Sector-52 station of the DMRC's Blue Line is very close to the Sector-51 station on the Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two lines.

Plans are afoot to connect the two lines through a dedicated pathway and a carriage-way for e-rickshaws, officials said earlier. There is a distance of around 300 metres between the Sector-51 metro station, the terminus of the Aqua Line in Noida and the upcoming Sector-52 metro station of the Blue Line.

