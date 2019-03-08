PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi Metro's Blue Line Extension In Noida Tomorrow

PM Modi will inaugurate the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, an extension of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on March 9, the officials said on Friday.

The completely elevated section with six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City -- will benefit the people of Noida and connect the satellite city with the national capital.

"The prime minster is slated to inaugurate the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section tomorrow from a rally in Greater Noida. Services will begin the same day at 4 pm," a senior DMRC official said.

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety S K Pathak had recently accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 6.675-km Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City section of the Blue Line, which was inspected on Monday, the official said.

Once the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section becomes operational, the extended corridor will also bring the Blue Line close to the recently-opened Aqua Line, which connects Noida and Greater Noida.

The Sector-52 station of the DMRC's Blue Line is very close to the Sector-51 station on the Aqua Line, operated by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), and its commuters are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two lines.

Plans are afoot to connect the two lines through a dedicated pathway and a carriage-way for e-rickshaws, officials said earlier. There is a distance of around 300 metres between the Sector-51 metro station, the terminus of the Aqua Line in Noida and the upcoming Sector-52 metro station of the Blue Line.