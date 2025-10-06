Navi Mumbai, Noida International Airports To Open This Month. See Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate two state-of-the-art international airports this month. The Navi Mumbai International Airport and Noida International Airport (Jewar) will provide facilities on par with global aviation hubs like London's Heathrow and New York airports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already issued an aerodrome license for Navi Mumbai Airport, with Noida Airport's license expected soon.

Navi Mumbai Airport

PM Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai Airport on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai International Airport is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.

Spread over 1,160 hectares, the airport has been developed at Rs 19,647 crore. Constructed in five phases, the airport's first phase can handle two crore passengers annually and five lakh tons of cargo. Once fully operational, the airport will have four terminals with a total capacity of nine crore passengers per year and 3.25 million tons of cargo annually.

Navi Mumbai International Airport includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

Leading airlines such as Air India, Indigo, and Akasa Air are preparing to operate flights from Navi Mumbai. The airport is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (74 per cent stake) and the Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

On October 2, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reviewed preparations for flight operations at Navi Mumbai Airport. Commercial flights are expected to start from December this year.

Noida International Airport (Jewar)

The Noida International Airport will be opened on October 30 by PM Modi.

It will serve as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region (NCR). Flight operations are expected to begin within 45 days of the inauguration, with its first phase consisting of one runway and one terminal, serving 1.2 crore passengers annually.

Noida International Airport will be linked by six roads and a rapid rail-cum-metro, besides pod taxis. Once operational, it will operate under the 'DXN'.

When fully completed, the airport will have a total annual capacity of seven crore passengers, significantly easing air traffic in the NCR. It is built at a cost of $2 billion.

The project is being developed and operated by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG.

Booking of tickets for flights from Navi Mumbai Airport have already started, while bookings for travel from Noida Airport are expected to open by late November or early December.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)