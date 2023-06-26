PM Modi To Flag Off 5 Vande Bharat Trains During Bhopal Visit

This will for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one-day. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has been put off in view of heavy rain warning, but his trip to Bhopal, where he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains, will go on as planned, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The PM's visit to Bhopal, where he will physically and virtually flag off Vande Bharat trains, and separately address a booth-level function of BJP workers, will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, he said.

After arriving in the state capital in the morning, he will head to Rani Kamalapati railway station from where he will physically and virtually flag off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country. This will for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one-day.

Two of them will be for Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

"I will be in Bhopal tomorrow, 27th June to take part in two programmes. First, 5 Vande Bharat trains would be flagged off at a programme in Rani Kamalapati railway station. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," PM Modi said in a tweet.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.

"I will get an opportunity to interact with lakhs of dedicated workers under 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. This opportunity will further empower their resolve for a developed India," Narendra Modi said in another tweet in Hindi.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chouhan said lakhs of people were expected to reach Lalpur village in Shahdol district, where Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission and kickstart distribution of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards. At the same event, he was slated to honour 16th century warrior queen Rani Durgavati at the conclusion of a yatra organised by the Madhya Pradesh government to popularise her valour and sacrifice.

The Prime Minister was also slated to visit Pakaria village in the same district to interact with tribal leaders, members of self-help groups (women whose yearly income is more than Rs 1 lakh), leaders of PESA (Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act) committees and captains of village football clubs.

However, the prime minister has postponed his visit to the tribal-dominated district because of warning of heavy rains and keeping in mind inconvenience downpour may cause to people coming to attend the events, said the chief minister in a statement.

A new date for his visit will be announced soon, he added.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an orange alert, warning heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning.

A proposed road show of PM Modi in Bhopal has also been cancelled because of weather conditions, a party leader earlier said.

At the second function in the state capital, Narendra Modi will address 3,000 BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said.

On the occasion, the PM will interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually, Mr Sharma said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)