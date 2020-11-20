PM Modi To Address Convocation Of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University

At the convocation, about 2,600 students would be getting their respective Degree/Diploma, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The PM will also inaugurate various Centres that would boost research, innovation. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the 8th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video conferencing.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 21st November, I would be addressing the Convocation of PDPU, Gandhinagar. Will also be inaugurating various Centres that would boost research, innovation and learning at PDPU," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet today.

During the convocation, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of "45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel" and "Centre of Excellence on Water Technology."

The convocation will also witness the Prime Minister inaugurating "Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation", "Translational Research Centre" and "Sports Complex" at the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

