PM Modi Shares Poem Penned By Him In Gujarati

When requested to share few couplets from his poems, PM Modi said he can't recall at the moment but promised to share it on the social media.

All India | | Updated: April 19, 2018 18:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Shares Poem Penned By Him In Gujarati

PM Modi shared a poem titled 'Ramata Ram Akela' penned by him in Gujarati. (File photo)

London:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared a poem titled 'Ramata Ram Akela' penned by him in his mother tongue - Gujarati. 

"Here is my poem 'Ramata Ram Akela', which I had referred to during the programme in London last evening," PM Modi tweeted along with his 10-line poem.

Responding to a question at the 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath' programme in London yesterday, PM Modi had said he writes poem in Gujarati.

Comments
When requested to share few couplets from his poems, PM Modi said he can't recall at the moment but promised to share it on the social media.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM Modipoem

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleBH Loya caseTata Nexon AMT

................................ Advertisement ................................