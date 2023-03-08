PM Modi Shares Glimpse Of His Day In Northeast

PM Modi attended the oath taking ceremonies of the chief ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland. (File)

PM Narendra Modi attended the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Highlights from a special day in the Northeast yesterday. Will be in Tripura today to attend the oath-taking of the new Government there."

Highlights from a special day in the Northeast yesterday. Will be in Tripura today to attend the oath taking of the new Government there. pic.twitter.com/TjDHEktG22 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

PM Modi took part in the oath-taking ceremony of Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Wednesday.

On Tuesday PM Modi was welcomed by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bhabesh kalita at Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The people of Guwahati were filled with euphoria as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city. People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Local artists also performed a folk dance.

"Joined the oath-taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people's aspirations. My best wishes to them," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

Joined the oath taking ceremony of Shri @Neiphiu_Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people's aspirations. My best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/YdnIuKTYzl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2023

