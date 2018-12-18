PM Sends 'Best Wishes' To Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath After Swearing-In

PM Modi had also tweeted last week on assembly election results. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bhupesh Baghel and Kamal Nath after they took over as the chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh respectively.

The Congress wrested the two states from the BJP in the just-concluded assembly polls. The party had also wrested Rajasthan from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I congratulate Shri @Bhupesh_Baghel Ji on being sworn-in as Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and wish him the very best in serving the people of the state," the PM tweeted.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister greeted Kamal Nath as he began his innings as the Madhya Pradesh chief minister. "Best wishes for the tenure," PM Modi posted.