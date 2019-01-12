'Opposition Wants A Majboor Government, We Will Form A Mazboot One': PM Modi

PM Modi added that only a BJP-led government can be strong enough to put an end to corruption.

As several political parties are exploring alliances both at state and national level to stop the BJP-led NDA's return to power in the national election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi trashed the idea of an anti-BJP alliance as a "failed experiment".

PM Modi said the opposition parties are huddling together as they want to form a ''majboor'' (helpless) government to promote nepotism and corruption, whereas the BJP will form a "mazboot" (strong) government that will ensure all-round development.

"We want a strong government so that we can put an end to corruption. These days there is a failed experiment taking place in the country which is known as the grand alliance. They have all gathered together to make a helpless government. They don't want a strong government which will lead to shut down of their shops. They want a helpless government so that they can do good for their relatives," PM Modi said today at the BJP's National Convention in Delhi.

PM Modi added that only a BJP-led government can be strong enough to put an end to corruption. "We want a strong government so that we can usher development for everyone (Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas)," he said.

For the first time in the country's history, there has not been a single corruption allegation against the present government, PM Modi said.

"The BJP rule has proved that the country can be run without corruption," he added.

The Prime Minister's comments came after two heavyweights from Uttar Pradesh joined hands against the BJP. The state is politically important and the BJP had won maximum seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party led by Mayawati have announced that the two parties will contest an equal number of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Of the 80 seats in UP, the highest from any state in the country, both SP and BSP will contest 38 seats each. However, the Congress has been kept out of the UP gathbandhan.