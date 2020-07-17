Read inOther Languages

India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Among Best In World: PM Modi At UN Event

PM Modi addressed this year's High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India had one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world, as he delivered a virtual keynote address at this year's High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council session of the United Nations.

Here are the highlights of what he said:

  • UN was originally born from furies of World War II; today, fury of COVID-19 pandemic provides context for its rebirth and reform.
  • Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity.
  • While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system.
  • Multilateralism needs to represent reality of contemporary world.
  • India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism.
  • In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world.
  • In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people''s movement.
  • COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested resilience of all nations.
  • In our joint fight against COVID, we have extended help to over 150 countries.
  • UN''s 75th anniversary occasion to assess its role and relevance in today''s world.

PM Narendra ModiUN ECOSOC

