India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Among Best In World: PM Modi At UN Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India had one of the best COVID-19 recovery rates in the world, as he delivered a virtual keynote address at this year's High-Level Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council session of the United Nations.
Here are the highlights of what he said:
- UN was originally born from furies of World War II; today, fury of COVID-19 pandemic provides context for its rebirth and reform.
- Only reformed multilateralism with reformed UN at its center can meet aspirations of humanity.
- While celebrating 75 years of UN, let us pledge to reform global multilateral system.
- Multilateralism needs to represent reality of contemporary world.
- India firmly believes that path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism.
- In fight against COVID, our grass-roots health system is helping India ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world.
- In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people''s movement.
- COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested resilience of all nations.
- In our joint fight against COVID, we have extended help to over 150 countries.
- UN''s 75th anniversary occasion to assess its role and relevance in today''s world.