PM Modi, Rishi Sunak Hold Bilateral Meeting During G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Rishi Sunak, who arrived here on Friday, held talks with Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Mr Sunak greeted Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

Prime Minister Modi also held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

