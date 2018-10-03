PM Modi Honoured With United Nation's Highest Environment Award

PM Modi and the French president were awarded the UN's top environmental honour for their work in championing the International Solar Alliance.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres presented the Champions of the Earth Award to PM Modi today

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the United Nation's Champions of the Earth Award by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New Delhi today.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

Addressing an event in Rajkot on Sunday, PM Modi had said cleanliness was an important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi's life and the father of the nation was the most deserving candidate for the UN green award.

