PM Modi Praises Shooters For Winning India's First Medals At Asian Games

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event today.

All India | | Updated: August 19, 2018 20:13 IST
India opened its account with a bronze medal in the 18th Asian Games. (File)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated today Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country its first medals in the Asian Games.

India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with a bronze medal after Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event today.

"Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018.

Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event," PM Modi said in a tweet.

 

