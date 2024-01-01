'Great Start To 2024': PM's Praise For ISRO's First X-Ray Satellite Launch

ISRO successfully launched its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite on Monday (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes, saying this will enhance India's prowess in the space sector.

ISRO's ever-reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

A great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists! This launch is wonderful news for the space sector and will enhance India's prowess in this field. Best wishes to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity in taking India to unprecedented heights. https://t.co/4O4F6kRpEX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

