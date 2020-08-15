PM Modi Pays Tribute To Spiritual Philosopher Sri Aurobindo On Birth Anniversary

PM Modi said Sri Aurobindo's "views on spirituality continue to motivate us"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Sri Aurobindo, a freedom fighter and spiritual philosopher, on his birth anniversary, and said, "He was synonymous with brilliance and courage."

"Tributes to Sri Aurobindo on his Jayanti. He was synonymous with brilliance and courage. His thoughts and ideals, views on spirituality continue to motivate us.

"Here are my remarks at the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Auroville," PM Modi tweeted, sharing his 2018 speech on Aurobindo.

The prime minister had also remembered Sri Aurobindo, who was born on this day in 1872, in his Independence Day speech earlier today.

Sri Aurobindo was a revolutionary nationalist before he turned to spirituality.