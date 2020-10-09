PM Modi Pays Last Respects To Ram Vilas Paswan In Delhi

PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ram Vilas Paswan residence in New Delhi to pay his last respects to the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader who died yesterday.

PM Modi was accompanied by senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda at Mr Paswan's residence where the body of the Bihar politician is kept.

PM Shri @narendramodi pays last respects to Shri Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/GlDBxu9ml6 - BJP (@BJP4India) October 9, 2020

Mr Paswan, who was a minister in PM Modi's cabinet, died at a Delhi hospital on Thursday where he was recuperating from heart surgery. He was 74.

PM Modi, in his condolence message yesterday, had remembered the Dalit icon was a friend and valued colleague whose interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful.

Working together, shoulder to shoulder with Paswan Ji has been an incredible experience. His interventions during Cabinet Meetings were insightful. From political wisdom, statesmanship to governance issues, he was brilliant. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

His body was brought from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) early this morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh also paid their respects to the leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a condolence letter to Mr Paswan's son, Chirag, remembered the LJP leader for giving voice to the most marginalised sections of the society. "As a Member of Parliament and Union Minister, he voiced their interests and concerns wth passion. His unwavering commitment to socialjustice and equality is particularly relevant in these times," Mr Gandhi wrote.

Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament are flying at half-mast to condole the death of the Union Minister.

Ram Vilas Paswan has been a minister in almost all Central governments formed since 1989 and served six Prime ministers, starting with the cabinet of VP Singh. In PM Modi's cabinet, he was in charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios.

With inputs from agencies