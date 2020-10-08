'Champion Of Downtrodden': Tributes On Twitter For Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has died, his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief, Chirag Paswan, informed. He was 74. "Father...you are no more in the world but I know you will always be with me... Miss you papa," the leader tweeted. Thousands of people from all walks of life are sharing tributes for the Bihar stalwart.

In the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the nation has lost a visionary leader. He was among the most active and longest-serving members of parliament. He was the voice of the oppressed, and championed the cause of the marginalized. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

A firebrand socialist in youth, mentored by the likes of Jayaprakash Narayan during anti-Emergency movement, Paswan ji had enviable rapport with masses and he ardently strove for their welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2020

Deeply shocked & moved to learn about untimely demise of our very revered veteran leader & a very respected senior in Union Ministry Sh #RamVilasPaswan ji. My sincerest condolences!

May God give our young friend Chirag @iChiragPaswan & the family the strength to bear this loss. — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 8, 2020

"Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's death is a very sad news. The poor-Dalit section has lost one of its main political voices. My condolences to his family," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Chirag, shocked to hear about the demise of your father !



Ram Vilas Paswan ji was a champion of the downtrodden and had immense faith in India's pluralism & diversity.



It's a big loss for the nation. My condolences to you, your family and all his supporters https://t.co/8Nj9h5YxhY — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) October 8, 2020

End of an era!



Sad at the passing away of senior leader, illustrious Parliamentarian and Union Cabinet Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His life & times are a lesson of how strong determination can take one to the zenith of one's career.



Condolences @iChiragPaswan & family. pic.twitter.com/ThZY6hCMkM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 8, 2020

Mr Paswan "underwent a heart surgery" earlier this week at a Delhi hospital, his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted.

"Over the last few days, my father was being treated at a hospital. Yesterday night, due to the situation that had suddenly emerged, he had to undergo a heart surgery. If required, another operation may be needed. At the time of need, I thank you all for standing by our side," he had written.