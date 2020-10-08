"Champion Of Downtrodden": Tributes On Twitter For Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan "underwent a heart surgery" earlier this week at a Delhi hospital, his son Chirag Paswan had said in a tweet on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has died, his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief, Chirag Paswan, informed. He was 74. "Father...you are no more in the world but I know you will always be with me... Miss you papa," the leader tweeted. Thousands of people from all walks of life are sharing tributes for the Bihar stalwart.

"Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's death is a very sad news. The poor-Dalit section has lost one of its main political voices. My condolences to his family," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. 

Mr Paswan "underwent a heart surgery" earlier this week at a Delhi hospital, his son Chirag Paswan had tweeted.

"Over the last few days, my father was being treated at a hospital. Yesterday night, due to the situation that had suddenly emerged, he had to undergo a heart surgery. If required, another operation may be needed. At the time of need, I thank you all for standing by our side," he had written.

