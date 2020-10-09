'Dear Chirag': Rahul Gandhi Condoles Ram Vilas Paswan In Letter To Son

Ram Vilas Paswan left a lasting imprint on politics, Rahul Gandhi told Chirag Paswan.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today paid tribute to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who died yesterday, recalling his "illustrious public life" in a letter to his son Chirag Paswan.

In the letter, Mr Gandhi said the veteran Dalit leader had left a lasting impact on the country's politics.

Mr Paswan, 74, died in New Delhi following a heart surgery. He was the founder-president of the Lok Janshakti Party before his son took charge in November 2019.

"Dear Chirag, I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of your father Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. We have lost a veteran leader who left a lasting imprint on politics and public service in both Bihar and our nation," Mr Gandhi said in the letter.

The former minister, he said, "gave voice" to the most marginalised sections of the society, defending the rights of the poor and vulnerable.

"His unwavering commitment to social justice and equality is particularly relevant in these times. His enduring legacy will continue to inspire people dedicated to public service," he wrote.

Mr Gandhi added that the nine-time parliamentarian had voiced the interests and concerns of the poor with passion during his long political career.

Mr Paswan was earlier minister for chemicals and fertilisers from May 2004 to May 2009 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's United Progressive Alliance government, of which Mr Gandhi's Congress party was the main constituent.

He represented the Hajipur constituency in Bihar in the 2014 general elections, but took the Rajya Sabha route to parliament in July 2019.

The former minister had been in hospital since September 11, undergoing a heart surgery on October 4.