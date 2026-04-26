PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kolkata Kali Temple During Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Thanthania Kali temple in north Kolkata during his poll campaign, invoking West Bengal's long-standing tradition of Kali worship.

PM Modi began his roadshow by performing puja at the temple and seeking blessings from the priest. The roadshow started from B.K. Pal Avenue and concluded at Khanna Crossing via Shobhabazar and Hatibagan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had begun his speeches at several public meetings with the chant 'Jai Maa Kali'.

A section of political observers believes that this approach has resonated with the sentiments of people in the state.

Some glimpses from the Thanthania Kalibari in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/m6aaQ0dWGz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2026

The Prime Minister addressed two public meetings on Sunday. The first was held at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district, while the second took place at Haripal in Hooghly district.

In the afternoon, PM Modi's convoy reached the Thanthania Kalibari, where he performed Kali aarti. The priest blessed the Prime Minister by placing flowers from the idol on his head.

After the puja, PM Modi proceeded to B.K. Pal Avenue, from where the roadshow commenced.

He held the roadshow in support of BJP candidates from seven Assembly constituencies -- Kashipur-Belgachia, Shyampukur, Beleghata, Maniktala, Chowringhee, Entally and Jorasanko.

All seven candidates were present ahead of the Prime Minister's vehicle.

Large crowds gathered on both sides of the route to catch a glimpse of him. At several points, he was welcomed from temporary stages, with flower petals showered along the route.

The police had a difficult time managing the crowd, as a section of enthusiastic supporters attempted to breach barricades at several places, including Shobhabazar and Hatibagan. However, police and central forces brought the situation under control quickly.

The Prime Minister also targeted the Trinamool Congress government during his two public meetings on the final Sunday of campaigning ahead of the second phase of polling on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)