'You Have My Support,' Says Rahul Gandhi As PM Modi's Mother Hospitalised

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared good wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother after reports of her being in hospital in Ahmedabad emerged.

"The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, you have my love and support in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon," Mr Gandhi tweeted, in Hindi, for his prime political rival.

एक मां और बेटे के बीच का प्यार अनन्त और अनमोल होता है।



मोदी जी, इस कठिन समय में मेरा प्यार और समर्थन आपके साथ है। मैं आशा करता हूं आपकी माताजी जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हो जाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2022

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated on Monday night. The PM left for Ahmedabad today afternoon.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June this year, is admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. The nature of her illness is not known.

A bulletin from the hospital said her condition is stable.

BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital.

The Prime Minister, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the assembly polls.