Read Hospital Statement On PM Modi's Mother's Health

The hospital has said PM Modi's mother's condition is stable. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated last night. The hospital has said her condition is stable. Here is the full statement:

"UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Hon'ble Prime Minister's Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable," said a press note by the hospital.

PM Modi, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls.

He had also visited her on her 99th birthday in June. To mark her centenary entry, PM Modi had written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'.