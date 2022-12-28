Watch: Rahul Gandhi's Cute Moment With Mother At Party Headquarters

The video has gone viral on social media.

A cute moment between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi was caught on camera as the party observed its 138th foundation day in the national capital today.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the mother-son duo, seated beside each other at the party headquarters, discussing something and sharing laughter.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had a joyful moment with his mother Sonia Gandhi during the party's 138th Foundation Day celebration event in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tgqBAxY2co — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

On Saturday, Mr Gandhi shared a photograph showing him hugging his mother who had joined him in the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo yatra.

This was the second time Sonia Gandhi had joined the yatra. In October, she had taken part in the Congress' mega foot march in Karnataka.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that he is spreading the love he got from his mother.

Earlier this year, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had shared a photograph that showed Mr Gandhi helping her mother tie her lace.

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's mega foot march - Bharat Jodo Yatra - through the country, is currently on a break. The yatra will resume on January 3.