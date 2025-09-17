Remove PM Modi's Mother's AI Video, Patna High Court Tells Congress

The Patna High Court has asked the Congress to remove the AI-generated video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Heeraben Modi, from all social media platforms.

This comes after the AI-generated video posted by the Bihar Congress sparked a massive political row, with the BJP accusing the opposition party of disrespecting the Prime Minister's late mother. The Congress hit back, saying it did not disrespect Heeraben Modi anywhere in the video.