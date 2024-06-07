"3rd Chance To Serve": PM Modi Invited To Form Government, Oath On Sunday

President Droupadi Murmu has invited Narendra Modi - as leader of the BJP's National Democratic Alliance - to form the next union government, days after the coalition eased to victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Mr Modi will take oath, as too will members of his new cabinet, at 6 pm Sunday.

Mr Modi will be the first three-term PM since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

Addressing the media after meeting the President, Mr Modi said, "This morning all NDA allies chose me as the leader and informed the President. The President then called me... and appointed me PM-designate. I told the President Sunday evening will be convenient (for the oath-taking ceremony)."

Mr Modi also thanked voters for giving the NDA a third term.

"NDA, for the third time, has been given a chance to serve the nation. I want to thank the people of this country for giving us this chance... and want to assure them that the pace at which the country developed in the last two terms... we will work at the same pace and with the same dedication."

"NDA government 1, 2, and now 3... this is continuity. We will take the country forward... I have had experience of doing the Prime Minister's job for 10 years and will use this experience well," he said.

The Prime Minister-designate also likened the new Lok Sabha - the 18th - to the "youthful energy and zeal to do something" of a teenager. "In a way it is the first 'azadi ka amrit mahotsav' election."

Elected Leader Of New NDA MPs

Earlier today Mr Modi, 73, completed the formality of being named the leader of the NDA's newly-elected MPs; his nomination was proposed by Rajnath Singh and backed by all member parties.

Following his nomination Mr Modi spoke about coalition politics, declaring, "Our alliance reflects the spirit of India and we are dedicated to upholding constitutional values. NDA is the most successful..."

His remarks were seen as acknowledgement of his reliance on allies - new territory after the BJP's brute majorities in 2014 and 2019, which allowed it to form the government sans active support.

In results declared Tuesday the BJP won 240 seats, but fell 32 short of the majority mark. The party will, however, retain power for a third consecutive term - and hand Mr Modi a third term as Prime Minister, matching Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru - on the back of NDA members' 53 MPs.

The support of incoming Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 16 TDP MPs and the 12 from the JDU of his Bihar counterpart, Nitish Kumar, are seen as critical to ensuring the BJP can form and run its government for the full five years. Sans those 28 seats, its numbers fall to just 265.

In his speech Mr Modi also took several swipes at the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc, which defied exit poll predictions to mount a strong challenge to the BJP. The group finished with 232 seats, including a record haul for the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, a fightback from the Trinamool that cost the BJP six seats in Bengal, and a second successive rout to Tamil Nadu's DMK.

The Congress, meanwhile, finished with 99 wins from the 328 seats it contested. That was the party's best result in 15 years; it won 44 in 2014 and 52 in 2019.