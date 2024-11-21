PM Modi Meets Caribbean Leaders At India-CARICOM Summit To Strengthen Ties

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with the top leaders of Caribbean nations on the margins of the India-CARICOM Summit here and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across several key areas.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier in the day -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state to the country in more than 50 years.

He met leaders of the Caribbean partner countries on Wednesday at the sidelines of the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit.

"Had an excellent meeting with Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself enjoys a strong bond with India," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral developmental cooperation, including in sectors like skill development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy.

"India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors like infrastructure, shipping, technology and more," he said, calling the Caribbean nation's support for initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance "noteworthy".

He also met Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

"During the meeting, Prime Minister of Barbados announced the decision of her government to confer on the Prime Minister the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award, recognising his leadership in assisting during the Covid-19 pandemic and commitment to India-Barbados ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X. The award will be bestowed on November 30 in Barbados, it said.

"This high-level engagement provided an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm and strengthen the India-Barbados relationship while reviewing ongoing cooperation across several key areas, including health & pharma and collaboration at the United Nations," it added.

Prime Minister Modi also met his Bahamas counterpart Philip Davis and had a "fruitful" discussion focused on strengthening economic ties, climate change action and green partnerships.

"The leaders also exchanged views on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign," the MEA said in an X post.

On the sidelines of the India-CARICOM Summit, PM Modi also met Prime Minister Keith Rowley of Trinidad and Tobago.

He congratulated Dr Rowley for adopting India's flagship UPI platform. "The leaders discussed ways to strengthen - relations in areas of digital transformation, health, defence and maritime security, transportation and cultural exchanges," the MEA said in a separate post.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of an MoU on setting up Integrated Automatic Fruit and Vegetable Primary Processing Activities in Trinidad and Tobago.

PM Modi also met the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi and the two leaders reviewed progress on the bilateral partnership and emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation.

"They agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including defence and security, trade & commerce, agriculture, digital initiatives including UPI, ICT, healthcare, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, human resource development, cultural and people-to-people engagements," the MEA said.

The Prime Minister also met Roosevelt Skerrit, his Dominica counterpart, whom he thanked for the conferment of the country's highest award.

Dominica conferred its top award on PM Modi for his contributions to the Caribbean nation during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to enhancing the bilateral partnership.

"The leaders explored opportunities for - cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, healthcare, capacity building and deepening of people-to-people ties. They also discussed cooperation at the United Nations," the MEA said.

PM Modi also held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.

"PM congratulated PM Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS conference. PM Browne appreciated the seven pillar CARICOM plan put forth by PM at the Summit. The leaders exchanged views on issues of trade & investment, capacity building for SIDS, and climate change action. PM Browne announced support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also met St Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre on the margins of the Summit.

"Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of capacity building, education, health, cricket, and yoga and stressed the need to further reinforce India-St Lucia bilateral relations," the MEA said.

During the India-CARICOM Summit, the prime minister proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, asserting that New Delhi is committed to taking these relations to new heights.

