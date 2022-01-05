PM Modi Security Lapse Live: BJP Says Punjab Ignored SOS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned today without addressing a rally in Punjab after his convoy got stuck in a road blockade near Hussainiwala. The security lapse occurred when the Prime Minister was travelling by road from Bathinda to National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes on the flyover due to a road blockade by some protestors. The home ministry described the incident as a "major lapse" in his security.

After the serious lapse in security, his convoy decided to return without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

The Centre has asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action.

Jan 05, 2022 18:15 (IST) After PM Stuck On Flyover, BJP Says Chief Minister Channi Ignored SOS

