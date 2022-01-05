PM's Chopper Plan Changed To 2-Hour Drive: What Happened, Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bhatinda and was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally.

But the plan changed because of the weather.

PM Modi went the 100 km distance by car – which should have been a two-hour drive.

10 km ahead of rally venue, his motorcade was stopped by protesting farmers.

Visuals from the spot showed the car waiting on the road, the Prime Minister can be seen sitting inside.

Other cars in the motorcade were seen surrounding PM Modi's car.

A few farmers could be seen near his car, the others were gathered ahead, blocking the road.

The convoy finally had to turn back.