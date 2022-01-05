PM's Chopper Plan Changed To 2-Hour Drive: What Happened, Why

The PM cancelled his programme in Punjab today after a massive security breach left him stuck on a highway for 20 minutes.

PM's Chopper Plan Changed To 2-Hour Drive: What Happened, Why

The convoy waited for about 20 minutes and then turned back

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 20 minutes today as protesting farmers blocked a road. Visuals showed his convoy stranded. The security lapse set off a huge political clash between the BJP and the Congress.

Here's what happened:

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bhatinda and was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally.

  2. But the plan changed because of the weather.

  3. PM Modi went the 100 km distance by car – which should have been a two-hour drive.

  4. 10 km ahead of rally venue, his motorcade was stopped by protesting farmers.

  5. Visuals from the spot showed the car waiting on the road, the Prime Minister can be seen sitting inside.

  6. Other cars in the motorcade were seen surrounding PM Modi's car.

  7. A few farmers could be seen near his car, the others were gathered ahead, blocking the road.

  8. The convoy finally had to turn back.

  9. As the entire convoy turned, the protesters could be seen running alongside.



Comments
.