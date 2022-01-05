'Congress's Murderous Intentions Failed': BJP On PM Security Lapse

The security lapse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab today set off a huge political clash, in which the BJP accused the state's ruling Congress of "insanity" and "murderous intent". BJP ally Amarinder Singh said the state government should "quit" for precipitating a crisis close to the border. The Congress has argued that it had made all arrangements in collaboration with PM Modi's security agencies and questioned a last-minute route change.

PM Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 20 minutes because of a protest by farmers. Visuals from the spot showed his convoy stranded, with Special Protection Group personnel forming a ring around theb vehicle carrying him.

Union home minister Amit Shah said "repeated rejections" by people have taken the Congress "to the path of insanity".

"Today's Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done," Mr Shah tweeted.

His cabinet colleague Smriti Irani accused the Congress of threatening the Prime Minister's security and said "murderous intent has failed".

"Those in the Congress who hate Modi, today tried to threaten PM's security. Was the security breach deliberately called false? Those who compromised PM's security, who planted them there? Who planted them so close to the PM's car?" Ms Irani told reporters.

"Never before in the history of our country has a state government knowingly constructed a scenario where the prime minister of the country will be brought to harm," she added.

Ms Irani and BJP chief JP Nadda also accused the state police of collaborating with the protesters to cause the crisis. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Mr Nadda said, refused to answer calls for help.

"State Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally...CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it," tweeted JP Nadda.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said there was "no security lapse" and "no situation of any attack".

"The Prime Minister's convoy was stopped way before the spot where protesters were sitting. To lift any protest it takes at least 10-20 mins. The PM was informed about it and also offered a different route but he chose to leave," the Chief Minister said at a press conference in the evening, making it clear that no action will be taken against the police.