PM Modi's Convoy Stuck On Flyover In Punjab: 5 Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to attend a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur after protesters blocked his way.
The security lapse has prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek a detailed report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.
Prime Minister Narendra landed in Bathinda this morning and was scheduled to fly to Hussainiwala by helicopter. But he decided to travel by road due to bad weather. Around 30 km from the memorial, when PM Modi's convoy was on a flyover, it was stopped by a group of protestors who blocked the road.
"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the statement said.