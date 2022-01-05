PM Modi's Convoy Stuck On Flyover In Punjab: 5 Pics

PM Modi was on his way to attend a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained stuck on a flyover for almost 20 minutes on his way to attend a rally in Punjab's Ferozepur after protesters blocked his way.

The security lapse has prompted the Union Home Ministry to seek a detailed report from the state government and strict action against those responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra landed in Bathinda this morning and was scheduled to fly to Hussainiwala by helicopter. But he decided to travel by road due to bad weather. Around 30 km from the memorial, when PM Modi's convoy was on a flyover, it was stopped by a group of protestors who blocked the road.

"The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the statement said.

Here are five pictures from the incident:

PM Modi decided to travel by road due to bad weather

A group of protesters blocked the flyover

This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister said in a statement

PM Modi was stuck on the flyover for nearly 20 minutes