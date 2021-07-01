PM Thanks Doctors, Healthcare Staff In Fight Against Covid: Top 5 Quotes

The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address:

Today, when the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have worked tirelessly to save lakhs of lives. I want to thank all the doctors on behalf of all 1.3 billion Indians. Our doctors worked like Gods and change the course of our lives. This year, budget allocation for the health sector has been doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crores. We have also seen in recent times that many doctors and medical practitioners have actively promoted yoga and wellness. Yoga should reach all corners of the world. We are always thankful to doctors and healthcare workers for their service.

Like every year, the country is celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.