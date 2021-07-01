PM Thanks Doctors, Healthcare Staff In Fight Against Covid: Top 5 Quotes

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctors' Day. The event was organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Here are the top 5 quotes from PM Modi's address:
- Today, when the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have worked tirelessly to save lakhs of lives.
- I want to thank all the doctors on behalf of all 1.3 billion Indians. Our doctors worked like Gods and change the course of our lives.
- This year, budget allocation for the health sector has been doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crores.
- We have also seen in recent times that many doctors and medical practitioners have actively promoted yoga and wellness. Yoga should reach all corners of the world.
- We are always thankful to doctors and healthcare workers for their service.
Like every year, the country is celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.