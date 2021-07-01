PM Modi Addresses Doctors On National Doctors' Day: Highlights

New Delhi:
On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the doctors' fraternity at a programme organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting COVID-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 pm tomorrow, will address the doctors community at a programme organised by IMA."
Like every year, the country will be celebrating National Doctors' Day on July 1 to honour the contributions of the doctors. The first National Doctor's day was celebrated in the country in July 1991.
Here are the Highlights of PM Modi's address:
- Doctors are called a form of God, and for a good reason.
- Today, when the nation is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors have worked tirelessly to save lakhs of lives. There have been those doctors who laid down their lives saving the lives of others. I pay homage to all those doctors who made the supreme sacrifice.
- After decades since independence, we all know how medical infrastructure was neglected... and what state it was in.
- During the first wave, the government had allocated 15,000 crores as a special fund to increase the health infrastructure in the nation.
- This year too, the budgeted allocation for health has more than doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crores.
- Today the number of hospitals, the number of AIIMS across the nation, the number of medical colleges have started or are being built. With these, people in the remotest parts of the nation will be able to fulfil their dreams of becoming doctors.
- We are always thankful to doctors and healthcare workers for their service, and hence we have brought and enhanced laws for their protection too.
- We have also seen in recent times that many doctors and medical practitioners have actively promoted yoga and wellness. This should have been done in the decades before too, but it is being done now.
- Yoga and wellness is a accepted the world over and it is encouraging to see how many people are now actively keen about their well-being and fitness.
- Yoga should also reach all corners of the world.