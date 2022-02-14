'PM Modi ji, Is This Sanskaar?': KCR On Himanta Sarma's 'Father-Son' Barb

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma should apologize.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should apologize to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remark questioning his parentage.

"I've no relation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, not even his party. He is an MP, who has a family history. Assam Chief Minister should apologize for his comment," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference.

On Saturday, Mr Rao had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack the Assam Chief Minister for his comments on Rahul Gandhi.

"PM Modi ji, is this the 'sanskaar' (etiquettes) or our Hindu ritual to question an MP about the identity of his father. This was done by your BJP Chief Minister. My head hangs in shame and my eyes are in tears after I heard this. This is not a good thing for the country," he had said.

"How can the Chief Minister of Assam talk like this? There is a limit to holding on to patience," Mr Rao added.

Addressing a rally in Uttarakhand, the Assam Chief Minister recently criticised Rahul Gandhi and said, "He seeks proof from our Army of the surgical strike, did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"