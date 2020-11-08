"Will Save Time, Cost": PM Inaugurates New Ferry Service In Gujarat

The service will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, PM Modi said while flagging off the service via video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira near Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district.

The service will reduce the 375-km road distance between Bhavnagar and Surat to 90-km by sea route, PM Modi said while flagging off the service via video conferencing.

It will save time and fuel and boost eco and religious tourism in the Saurashtra region of the state, a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier said.

The three-deck Ro-Pax Ferry Vessel "Voyage Symphony" connecting Hazira in Surat district of south Gujarat and Ghogha in Saurashtra's Bhavnagar has a load capacity of 30 trucks, 100 passenger cars, and 500 passengers plus 34 crew and hospitality staff, it said.

