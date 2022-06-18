PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Railway Projects Worth Rs 16,000 Crores

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 21,000 crores in Gujarat on Saturday.

Beneficiaries of various government schemes participated in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara on Saturday.

PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various railway projects worth over Rs 16,000 crores. These include the inauguration of 357 km long New Palanpur-Madar section of Dedicated Freight Corridor; gauge conversion of 166 km long Ahmedabad-Botad section; electrification of 81 km long Palanpur - Mitha section, among others.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati stations, along with the foundation stone of other initiatives in the railway sector.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses have been dedicated by the Prime Minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crores in rural areas. In addition, Khat Muhurat of around 3,000 houses worth over Rs 310 crores will also be done.

During the programme, PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of various development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka of Gujarat. Located at about 20 km from Vadodara city, the university will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crores and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students, said the Prime Minister's Office.

With a focus on improving maternal and child health, PM Modi launched 'Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana', which will have an outlay of Rs 800 crores. Under the scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers are to be given 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from Anganwadi Centres every month.

PM Modi also disbursed around Rs 120 crores towards Poshan Sudha Yojana which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Kalika Mata Temple atop the Pavagadh Hill.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)