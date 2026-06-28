PM Modi Highlights Climate Impact On Island Nations In Seychelles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Global South, especially island nations, was the most impacted by climate change and called for climate action guided by fairness, responsibility and equity, in his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles.

The prime minister also called for stronger India-Seychelles cooperation in the areas of blue economy and digital innovation.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the archipelagic nation, said the effects of climate change were already visible on coastlines, marine ecosystems, weather patterns and communities.

"The Global South, and especially the island nations, are the most impacted by climate change. Its effects are already visible on our coastlines, in the marine ecosystems, in weather patterns, and in our communities," said the prime minister.

He reiterated that those who had contributed the least to climate change should not bear the greatest burden of its consequences and said climate action must be guided by "fairness, responsibility, and equity". He further said, "This is the essence of climate justice." He also said India would continue working with Seychelles to ensure that the concerns of Small Island Developing States received the attention they deserved.

The prime minister said India and Seychelles shared the vision of a more inclusive world and of international institutions that reflected contemporary realities, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the interests of the Global South.

"This is the spirit that unites the Global South. And this is the vision that India and Seychelles will continue to advance together," he said.

PM Modi said the Indian Ocean connected, rather than separated, India and Seychelles, and that New Delhi viewed the island nation as much more than a group of islands, describing it as "not a small island state - but a large ocean country" with a maritime domain spanning nearly 1.4 million square kilometres.

He praised Seychelles for leading the way in the blue economy long before it became part of global discussions, including through innovations such as Blue Bonds.

The prime minister proposed expanding bilateral cooperation in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy and sustainable tourism.

Calling digital innovation another key area of cooperation, PM Modi said India's digital public infrastructure had demonstrated how technology could expand opportunity, improve governance, boost financial inclusion, and deliver services to hundreds of millions of people.

He also said India would be happy to share its experiences and expertise as Seychelles pursued its own digital transformation.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to the bilateral relationship, saying India would remain Seychelles' trusted partner, celebrate its achievements, support its aspirations and stand beside it as a friend.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi held delegation-level talks with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

After the meeting, PM Modi said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is based not on size but on mutual respect and trust.

PM Modi was also conferred with the honorary 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title by Seychelles for his steadfast commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of the Small Island Developing States, becoming the first recipient of the honour bestowed by the archipelagic nation.

The prime minister, who is undertaking the state visit at the invitation of President Herminie, will participate in the National Day celebrations of Seychelles as the Guest of Honour.

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