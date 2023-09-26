PM Modi Distributes 51,000 Job Letters At Nationwide 'Rozgar Mela'

"I congratulate all the newly inducted recruits who have received appointment letters."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed nearly 1,000 appointment letters to newly recruited individuals under 'Rozgar Mela' (employment fair) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands through video conferencing.

The employment fair was conducted at 46 locations nationwide and PM Modi distributed nearly 51,000 appointment letters across India. In Andaman and Nicobar Islands alone, nearly 1,000 appointment letters (Group B and C categories) were given to successful candidates under the Rozgar Mela drive.

"I congratulate all the newly inducted recruits who have received appointment letters today under Rozgar Mela. Use of technology in government schemes curbed corruption, complexities and boosted credibility, comfort," the PM said, while addressing new appointees during 'Rozgar Mela' via video conferencing.

The Rozgar Mela here was held at the auditorium of Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology, Port Blair. During today's event, the prime minister also addressed the freshly appointed individuals.

Speaking exclusively to PTI, Minister of State for Home, Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, who was the chief guest of the event at Port Blair, said, "I would like to congratulate all successful candidates who got their appointment letters. I would like to urge the local youths to avail maximum benefits of the employment fair."

On the 100 per cent job reservation demand raised by the youths of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the minister said, "I am not in a position to comment on this matter. All I can say...in today's Rozgar Mela, the majority of youths (out of 1,000 successful candidates) are from Andaman and Nicobar Islands who successfully cleared the examinations and they were given the appointment letters. In coming months, more such Rozgar Mela will be organised which will give lots of opportunities to the local youths."

He said, "Andaman is a name akin to our freedom struggle which has seen the pain, sweat and blood of India's heroes who fought for independence. I am grateful to be here for the Rozgar Mela. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have seen many developmental activities."

Mr Pramanik felt that Andaman has immense potential when it comes to water sports and he assured some schemes under the banner of 'Khelo India' (Play India) which will help the local and tribal youths to show their talent in sports.

He also inspected the facilities at the water sports complex at Port Blair and interacted with the administrative officials to get a ground report on what more could be done for the youths.

"India has the largest youth population and it is our vision to bring the maximum number of youths in nation building and for that, their fitness is very important and to stay fit one has to indulge in sports for a healthy mind, body and soul," he said.

