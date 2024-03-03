PM Modi Contributes Rs 2,000 To BJP Fund, Seeks Donation For 'Nation Building'

PM Modi said he is happy to happy to strengthen efforts to build a Viksit Bharat (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contributed Rs 2,000 to the BJP's funds to strengthen efforts of building a Viksit Bharat and urged everyone to donate and help the party in nation-building.

"I am happy to contribute to BJP and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat. I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp," the PM posted on X.

I am happy to contribute to @BJP4India and strengthen our efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.



I also urge everyone to be a part of #DonationForNationBuilding through the NaMoApp! https://t.co/hIoP3guBcLpic.twitter.com/Yz36LOutLU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2024

The call to donate money comes after the Supreme Court in February delivered a unanimous verdict, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional.

While the Opposition hailed the top court's decision, the ruling BJP said that the scheme was brought in for transparency in electoral funding.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud while reading out his judgment said that the Supreme Court holds that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of the Right to Information and Article 19(1)(a).

The court said that information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.

The purpose of curbing black money is not a sufficient justification to anonymise the donors' identities and contribution details, the Supreme Court said, striking down the Centre's Electoral Bonds scheme.

An Electoral Bond is an instrument like a promissory note or bearer bond that can be purchased by any individual, company, firm, or association of persons provided the person is a citizen of India or the body is incorporated or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for political contributions.

