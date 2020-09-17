PM Modi Congratulates Japan's New PM Yoshihide Suga, Mentions 'Special Strategic Partnership'

PM Modi posted a congratulatory tweet in Japanese for Japan's new PM Yoshihide Suga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as Japan's Prime Minister, and said he is looking forward to jointly take the "special strategic and global partnership" between the two countries to new heights.

Yoshihide Suga was on Wednesday formally elected as Japan's new Prime Minister in a parliamentary vote.

"Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter," PM Modi tweeted.

He also posted a congratulatory tweet in Japanese to Prime Minister Suga.

Prime Minister Suga succeeds Shinzo Abe, who resigned earlier in the day because of health reasons. Prime Minister Suga was chosen as the leader of the ruling party on Monday.



