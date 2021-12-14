PM Modi Chairs Meeting BJP Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers In Varanasi

Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with BJP Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, PM tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with the BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

"Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with BJP Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers," tweeted PM Modi.

Just concluded an extensive meeting in Kashi with @BJP4India Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

PM Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham at a cost of around Rs 339 crores on Monday.

On December 14, at around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 98th-anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy CMs from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India spirit.