PM Modi's Packed Birthday Schedule Begins With Cheetahs. Here's What Follows

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned - from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi's birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations starting tomorrow till October 2.

"There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too," he said while addressing the media.

He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister's birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a 'Seva Pakhwada'.

"The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups," he said.

"PM Modi's vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need," Mr Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

"Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen," he said.

Moreover, a large number of people send their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.

NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and 'Gift of Seva' which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

NaMo app allows users to make micro-donations ranging from Rs 05 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choosing. Narendra Modi App, popularly known as the NaMo App, is a comprehensive repository of information and achievements in the context of India and the Prime Minister.

Each year, special modules are created that connect the people with each other and also, the Prime Minister. Through the latest module, even those who may not get a chance to gift a Seva to the country physically on PM Modi's Birthday can do so remotely.

BJP workers and people can choose from several areas where they can make a micro-donation to strengthen the efforts being made in that direction. These include Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kisan Seva.

